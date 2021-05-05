Regions 6-AAA and 7-AAAA released their All-Region soccer award winners last week and teams from Catoosa and Walker Counties were well-represented.
Ringgold saw Alayna Custer, Makenna Mercer, Scottie Parton and Joanna Medlin named to the girls' first team. LFO had Joanna Matute, Sydnee Brown and Bailey Sullivan named to the first team, while LaFayette's Shelby Madden was also a first team pick.
Honorable mention selections for 6-AAA included Ringgold's Ava Raby and Emma Leverrett.
Heritage had first team selections in Molly Cason, Mady Raye Terry, Brooke Fairchild and Allison Craft in 7-AAAA, while Ridgeland's first team picks featured Riley McBee and Annabelle Casto.
On the second team were Heritage's Carol Anne Giannamore, Emma Tennyson, Lila Langston and Bailey Needham with Emalee Harris and Anatasia Burkhart picking up second team honors for Ridgeland.
Honorable mention selections for 7-AAAA included Anna Jenkins, Macie Boren, Ivey Stargel and Ragan Wimpee, all of Ridgeland.
On the boys' side, first team honors in Region 6-AAA went to the LaFayette trio of Hayden Rainwater, Daniel Lopez and Rob Hannah, along with Ringgold's Liam Lehmann and LFO's Stiven Galicia.
Honorable mention picks were Karson Ledford of LaFayette, Ayden Rowland of Ringgold and Enis Kerserovic of LFO.
In Region 7-AAAA, Heritage's Joseph Smith and Gauge Sartin were named to the first team, while Ridgeland's Lucas Bautista was also a first teamer.
Second team picks featured Heritage's Stephen Scott and Ridgeland's Isaiah Casto, while honorable mention selections were Liam Smartt, William Cortez and Alex Bedwell of Heritage, and Sam Dickson and Jeb Broome of Ridgeland.