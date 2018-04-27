Facing what head coach Casey Payne called "the best team we've faced all year", one of the best seasons for the LaFayette Ramblers' soccer program in nearly a decade came to an abrupt end with a 7-0, first-round loss at LaGrange in the opening round of the Class 4 state playoffs.
The Grangers outshot the Ramblers, 18-4. Jett Harrison came up with a dozen saves for LaFayette, while Beau Thrash collected three.
"I was still proud of my guys and the work that it took to get there," Payne said. "We took a step forward this year that hasn't been seen in a while at LaFayette High School soccer."
LaFayette ended the season with a 10-5-2 mark.
