The Ridgeland Panthers picked up their first victory of the 2022 season with a 3-1 victory at Dade County on Tuesday night.
Liam Kenney got the Black-and-White on the board in the 26th minute off an assist from Pedro Morales and the score would remain 1-0 through halftime.
The Wolverines answered in the 62nd minute, but the tie would be short-lived as Ever Carvajal connected on a penalty kick just three minutes later to put Ridgeland back in front. Carvajal added an unassisted goal in the 77th minute to put it away.
Ridgeland (1-2-1) finished with four shots on goal.
RIDGELAND GIRLS 1, DADE COUNTY 1
Betsy Hixson had the lone goal for the Lady Panthers (3-1-1) in the first match of the evening. Her tally came in the 43rd minute on a long shot from outside the box that got over the keeper's head, while Dade County tied it up in the 53rd following a corner kick.
Both teams saw one additional goal each disallowed by fouls later in the second half.
Maria Ronda and Ragan Wimpee each had two shots on goal, while BreeAnna Ledford, Deborah Guiterrez and CarrieAnne Hill added one apiece.
Hannah Card had five saves in goal for the Lady Panthers, while head coach Nic Storr named Ivey Stargel as the Player of the Game. Among Stargel's highlights was a goal line clearance early in the second half.
Ridgeland's varsity teams will be back at home on Thursday for two matches against county rival LaFayette, starting with the girls' contest at 5 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.