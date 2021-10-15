The Oakwood Christian Academy high school soccer team played host to Covenant Christian Academy on Tuesday and pulled away in the second half to score an 8-2 win on Senior Night in Chickamauga.
Despite not having played and having had limited practice time since their last match on Sept. 24, the Eagles went up 2-0 in the first 15 minutes of the match. The visitors would take advantage of a couple of OCA mistakes and briefly tied the score, but the Eagles were able to put in a third goal before halftime to take a one-goal lead into intermission.
The second-half would not be as close.
The Eagles netted five goals in the final 40 minutes, while shutting Covenant out the rest of the way to score the victory in the regular season finale.
Forward Isaiah Staven and center-midfielder Chase Heptinstall each scored twice in the win, while forward Hunter Hickman, wing players Garrett Dempsey and Corey Holder, and center-midfielder Tomo Gilchrist each found the net once.
OCA (5-2-1) will be the No. 3 seed for the four-team GCAA state tournament this weekend. They will face the No. 2 seed at 5 p.m. this afternoon, while the championship match is slated for 11 a.m. on Saturday, preceded by the third-place match at 9:30.
In addition, Heptinstall, Dempsey, Gilchrist and Jarrett Chambers have been selected as All-State and will play in the GCAA All-State Match at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.