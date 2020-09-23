The Oakwood Christian Eagles claimed the 2020 GCAA regular season soccer championship on Tuesday with a 3-1 victory over Open Bible Christian in Hampton.
On a picture perfect weather day for soccer, the Eagles controlled the action early on, but they wouldn't break through on the board until the 26th minute as Sam Lewis took an assist from Tomo Gilchrist and found the back of the net.
Then in the final 10 minutes of the half, OCA would knock home two more goals. Chase Heptinstall fed Hunter Hickman for the second tally of the night and Hickman scored a second time off an assist from Ryan Scarbrough as the Eagles took a 3-0 advantage into intermission.
Open Bible cut into the lead early in the second half, but it would be the final goal of the night as the Eagles won the battle in the midfield the rest of the way.
Oakwood had 34 steals on the night and finished with 13 shots on goal. Keeper Price Ray made six saves.
While the GCAA tournament remains a goal, the Eagles (5-2-1) will now first set its sights on capturing an SCAA tournament title. They will open the tournament this Tuesday by hosting Shenandoah Baptist, while a victory would give them a shot at Rhea County Academy for the title on Oct. 1