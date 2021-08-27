The Oakwood Christian Academy Eagles began defense of their 2020 GCAA state high school soccer championship with a 2-0 win at Bible Baptist last Friday night.
It took OCA just five minutes to get on the board. Hunter Hickman made a crossing pass into the box to Isaiah Staven, who knocked home his first high school goal.
The Eagles controlled the rest of the half, though it was early in the second half before they found the net again. This time it was Hickman placing a shot off the keeper's hands and into the top corner of the goal six minutes into the second half.
The defense would take care of the rest, holding Bible Baptist to just one shot on goal, which was stopped by freshman keeper Colt Harmon.
"Honestly, they looked like they had been playing for weeks," OCA head coach Dirk Dickson said. "I was able to sub in everyone and find some hidden skills that had not been (previously) demonstrated by some younger players, which has now added more confidence to the offensive end of the field."
OCA (1-0) is scheduled to host Old Suwanee Baptist at 4:30 today.