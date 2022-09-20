SOCCER: OCA drops road match By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Sep 20, 2022 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Garrett Dempsey scored the only goal for Oakwood Christian, who saw its undefeated season end with a 3-1 loss at longtime rival Rhea County Academy on Monday.The Eagles, now 7-1 on the year, will look to regroup on Friday with a home match against Friendship Christian. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 Kemp, Atlanta leaders lay out plan to address major hospital closure Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 Two charged with trafficking in fentanyl near Rossville Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Cleveland Browns place ex-Michigan DE on IR 44 min ago Why Andre Iguodala's return for a 19th season would be a win for Warriors 44 min ago Oneida Indian Nation to launch cannabis operation 44 min ago Jeff Edelstein: More people smoke weed than cigarettes, what a world 45 min ago Where to buy Operation Hat Trick football gear for Georgia, Notre Dame and more 46 min ago