Oakwood Christian Eagles

Garrett Dempsey scored the only goal for Oakwood Christian, who saw its undefeated season end with a 3-1 loss at longtime rival Rhea County Academy on Monday.

The Eagles, now 7-1 on the year, will look to regroup on Friday with a home match against Friendship Christian. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

