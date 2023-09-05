Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Academy futbol team put up a football-like score on Tuesday afternoon, rolling past King's Way of Douglasville, 14-0, in a match played in Chickamauga.

The Eagles jumped on the Crusaders with six goals in the first 15 minutes en route to the win as all of the Eagles got plenty of playing time.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In