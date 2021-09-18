The Oakwood Christian Eagles scored a big 6-4 victory over then No. 1-ranked Killian Hill Christian of Liburn on Sept. 10.
The Cougars entered the game having beaten two previous opponents by a combined 25-5 and were the top-ranked team in all of Georgia boys' fall soccer by MaxPreps.com. However, they would meet their match in the Eagles, who came in ranked No. 7.
Isaiah Staven scored early in the first half and Hunter Hickman made it 2-0 just eight minutes later. The Cougars regrouped and scored twice to tie things up, but OCA would go back ahead on another goal from Hickman to make it 3-2 at the half.
The Eagles pressed again to start second half and went up within a minute of play, but once again Killian Hill rallied to score consecutive goals and tie the match.
However, some yellow cards and some injures would deplete the Cougars in the final 12 minutes. Staven knocked home a penalty kick with five minutes left and a nice individual run by Caleb Buckels netted an insurance goal to seal the victory just a minute later.
Oakwood 4, Bible Baptist 4
The Eagles followed up with a tie at home on Friday night.
OCA led 2-1 at halftime on goals by Staven and Ezequiel Berck, but gave up three in the second half and trailed 4-2 with 5:31 to play. Making a change in net, Corey Holder immediately came up with a great save and outlet punt to Tomo Gilchrist, who put it home to cut the deficit to 4-3.
The Eagles continued to press the action in the closing moments and it paid off as Bible Baptist was whistled for a foul in the box with just 15 seconds remaining. The keeper got a hand on Gilchrist's PK and deflected the ball, but it hit off the post and into the goal to tie the score just five seconds before the match ended.
Oakwood is now 3-1-1 on the season and has jumped five spots in the latest rankings to No. 2.