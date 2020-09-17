Three days after a road loss to Old Suwanee Christian, the Oakwood Chritsian Eagles journeyed to Dayton, Tenn. to take on their SCAA rivals on Monday and it was the host Warriors scoring twice in the second half to claim a 4-2 win.
Hunter Hickman scored in the first half to briefly tie the match at 1-1, but RCA would tack on a second goal late in the half to grab the lead going into halftime.
A shot by Sam Lewis found the back of the net in the 50th minute as the Eagles once again knotted things up, but despite good shots on goal from Tomo Gilchrist and Chase Heptinstall, OCA could not get another ball across the line.
The Warriors were able to punch home a pair of late goals to pick up the victory.
OCA 7, Old Suwanee 0
The Eagles celebrated their four seniors back at home on Tuesday before looking for payback against the team that beat them four days earlier...and payback they got.
Oakwood set the tempo early as Gilchrist scored in the 13th and 20th minutes and the hosts continue to pepper the OSCA goal with shots before Gilchrist completed his hat trick in the 30th minute of play.
Lewis made it 4-0 a few minutes later and Ryan Scarbrough blasted home a penalty kick in the final minute of the half to give the Eagles a commanding 5-0 margin at intermission.
Despite OSCA packing it in on defense, Oakwood would find the net again in the 52nd minute as Lewis got on the board for the second time in the match. Hickman would cap the scoring later in the half as OCA snapped its two-match slide.
Oakwood took 21 shots on goal and came up 61 steals, while keeper Price Ray made nine saves.
The Eagles will play their final GCAA regular season match on Sept. 22 against Open Bible in Hampton with a chance to secure the season title and the opportunity to host the conference tournament. OCA will also take on Shenandoah Baptist in the first round of the SCAA tournament later this month with a chance to meet up with RCA again for the title.