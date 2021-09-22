Down a few players and without any practice time due to the recent rain, the Oakwood Christian Eagles were still able to pick up a 2-0 win over Old Suwanee Christian School Tuesday afternoon in Buford.
It was past the midway point of the opening half when the Eagles finally got on the board. Chase Hepinstall rushed into the box during an OCA corner kick and redirected the ball with a header to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.
Old Suwanee would pack it in on defense the remainder of the half to go into intermission down by just one goal.
However, OCA would make an adjustment at halftime and it paid off with several scoring chances and shots on goal. Tomo Gilchrist would finally find the net again for the Eagles in what turned out to be the final tally.
OCA had 14 shots on goal, including blasts by Isaiah Staven, Hunter Hickman, Garrett Dempsey, Ezequiel Berck and Ryan Phillips. The defense was keyed by Hepinstall, Jarrett Chambers, Knox Brashier and Noah Renshaw, while Colt Harmon made six saves in goal.
Oakwood improved to 4-1-1 with the victory.