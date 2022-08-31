SOCCER: Oakwood now 4-0 after key road win By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Aug 31, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Oakwood Christian Eagles fell behind 2-0 in the early stages of the match, but scored four unanswered goals to beat Friendship Christian, 4-2, in a match on Tuesday.OCA trimmed the deficit to 2-1 by halftime, then outscored Friendship 3-0 in the second half of the match, which was played in a steady drizzle.Hunter Hickman had a hat trick for the Eagles. Gavin Dempsey netted one tally and Joseph Dawson finished with seven saves in net.Oakwood (4-0) will be at home on Sept. 9 when they take on Bible Baptist. The two teams met in the season opener on Aug. 12 with the Eagles scoring an 8-0 shutout. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Huntsville, Ala., men arrested in Walker County murder investigation Rossville man shot, dies at hospital Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories DA boosts NVizcaya citrus sector 1 hr ago Police chief ambushed in Maguindanao 1 hr ago Flood mitigation on Flagstaff's Museum Fire scar still in need of a 'real test' 1 hr ago Florida Holocaust Museum reacts to hate, says ‘resilience’ is way forward 1 hr ago Death Valley could see the hottest-ever September day recorded on Earth this week 1 hr ago