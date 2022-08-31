Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Eagles fell behind 2-0 in the early stages of the match, but scored four unanswered goals to beat Friendship Christian, 4-2, in a match on Tuesday.

OCA trimmed the deficit to 2-1 by halftime, then outscored Friendship 3-0 in the second half of the match, which was played in a steady drizzle.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

