Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Eagles got goals from Isaiah Staven and Ryan Phillips had posted a 2-0 home win over rival Rhea County Academy Thursday in Chickamauga.

It was the first victory of the season for the Navy-and-Gold, while Colt Harmon backed up his offense with 13 saves in goal.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

