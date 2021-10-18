The Oakwood Christian Academy Eagles were the No. 3 seed for the four-team GCAA state soccer tournament this past weekend in Hampton, but a semifinal loss prevented the Navy-and-Gold from defending their state championship.
Friendship Christian 3, OCA 2
Facing the No. 2 seed in the semifinals on Friday night, both teams pressed the attack following the opening whistle, but it was FCS scoring first on a header off a corner kick to the backside post.
The Eagles suffered some bad luck as keeper Colt Harmon was injured on the play unable to return, but back-up keeper Corey Holder would enter the fray and performed admirably during his time in net with a solid save.
OCA tied up the match as center-midfielder Tomo Gilchrist fed forward Isaiah Staven, who knocked one past the keeper. However, FCS continued to attack and were rewarded with a second goal. Hunter Hickman, who had been playing forward for the Eagles, would step in Holder and was equal to the task the rest of the way.
Down 2-1 to begin the second half, Oakwood caught the first break as Garrett Dempsey fired a rocket from approximately 40 yards out that FCS could do nothing with and the two teams battled tooth-and-nail the rest of the way.
The final tally came with 10 minutes left as FCS was awarded a penalty kick. The Eagles continued to attack right up until the final horn, but could not get one past the keeper.
OCA 6, Old Suwanee Christian 1
Having to take the field again early on Saturday morning, the Eagles took out some frustration in the GCAA consolation match.
After the Conquerors missed an early penalty kick, Oakwood scored on the counter and continued to pepper the opposing net with shots the rest of the day.
Hickman finished the game with a hat trick, Ryan Phillips booted home a pair of goals and Dempsey found the net once. Harmon, who was able to play in the match, finished with seven saves.
Despite a giving up a goal early in the first half, the back line of Jarrett Chambers, Knox Brashier, Chase Heptinstall and Noah Renshaw prevented Harmon from having to do too much work. Brashier was also able to record an assist, while Chambers had a couple shots on goal after moving up to forward later in the match.
A total of nine different Eagles teamed for 13 shots on goal as Oakwood Christian finished the year with a 6-3-1 record.
Heptinstall, Dempsey, Gilchrist and Chambers were named as All-State and participated in the GCAA All-Star match later in the day, while OCA head coach Dirk Dickson was given the honor of serving as a head coach for the friendly.