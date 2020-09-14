The Oakwood Christian Academy soccer team traveled to Buford on Friday and suffered a narrow 2-1 loss to Old Suwanee Christian Academy.
The Eagles scored in the third minute of action as Sam Lewis found the net following an assist from Tomo Gilchrist. However, the home team would pack it in on defense the rest of the way, clogging up the 18-yard box and making life difficult for the Eagles' attackers.
OSCA found the equalizer just past the midway point of the first half and it would stay 1-1 through intermission.
Despite a few nice second-half runs, OCA shooters were unable to get good looks at the goal as OSCA's 10-defender formation was simply too much to get past.
The hosts would get a second tally in the 55th minute and maintained their defense-only strategy the rest of the match. The Eagles got one final chance to tie in the closing minute as Caleb Epperson's free kick found Ryan Scarbrough, but Scarbrough's curving shot toward the right upper 90 went high.
OCA will be back in action today at Rhea County Academy and they will host OSCA in a rematch on Tuesday.