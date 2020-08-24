The Oakwood Christian high school soccer team began what they hope will be a defense of their SCAA championship with a 2-2 tie against visiting Rhea County Academy on a hot and humid Monday evening in Chickamauga.
The Warriors opened the scoring in the 15th minute, but they were later whistled for a foul in the box and Oakwood's Caleb Epperson blasted home the penalty kick to tie the match.
RCA found the net again following a hydration break just after the 20th minute, but OCA would score 10 minutes later to knot things up once more. This time it was senior Sam Lewis assisting sophomore Tomo Gilchrist to even the score.
Lewis, Chase Hepinstall and freshman Hunter Hickman had some hard shots on goal in the second half, but neither team would find the back of the net again. Eagles' head coach Dirk Dickson praised his team's defense, led by the back line of Hepinstall, Jarrett Chambers, Knox Brashier and freshman Noah Renshaw, to shut down the Warriors in the second half.
"Overall I'm pleased," Dickson said. "But we just need to start stronger and set the tone from the first whistle."
OCA (0-0-1) will go on the road Friday for a match at Old Suwanee Christian School in Buford.