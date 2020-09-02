The Oakwood Christian Academy soccer team put one in the win column on Monday night with a 9-0 triumph over Shenandoah Baptist in a SCAA match in Chickamauga.
The Eagles controlled the action from the kick-off, although it would take 16 minutes for them to finally net a goal as Sam Lewis got things going for the Navy-and-Gold.
Scoring picked up dramatically after that. Caleb Epperson scored in the 18th and 26th minutes, bookending Lewis' second tally in the 21st minute. Late first-half goals by Tomo Gilchrist (28th minute), Hunter Hickman (35th) and Ryan Scarbrough (37th) made it 7-0 Eagles at intermission.
Garrett Dempsey joined Hickman by scoring his first high school goal just seven minutes into the second half and Gilchrist found the net once more off a corner kick with 27 minutes left on the clock.
Oakwood (1-0-1) outshot Shenandoah, 24-4, on the night.
"I was able to move everyone around and allow players to get experience in multiple positions," head coach Dirk Dickson explained. "Our defensive line was tremendous in not just stopping any advancements, but also at controlling the ball and clock."
The two teams will meet in a rematch in Cleveland, Tenn. on Thursday before the Eagles play travel to Bible Baptist for a neutral site match against Open Bible on Friday afternoon.