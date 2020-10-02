The Oakwood Christian Academy Eagles are halfway through to the championship double-double.
A dominant victory over Shenandoah Baptist this past Tuesday and a hard-fought grudge match win over Rhea County on Thursday gave OCA the 2020 Southern Christian Athletic Association championship. The Eagles will now turn their attention toward capturing a Georgia Christian Athletic Association state title later this month.
Oakwood 6, Shenandoah 1
The semifinal was played in Chickamauga and, after a slow start that saw the visitors take an early 1-0 lead, the Eagles began heating up and controlled the rest of the match.
Senior Ryan Scarbrough found the net in the 22nd minute and added two more tallies to close out a first-half hat trick. Senior Caleb Epperson made it 4-1 in the second half and freshman Hunter Hickman put one home minutes later to add to the lead. Senior Sam Lewis would cap the scoring later in the half.
Junior Jarred Chambers led the way for the OCA defense on the back line. He had six steals on the night, while junior Knox Brashier picked up eight. OCA had 29 shots on goals with junior keeper Price Ray only forced to make two saves.
Oakwood 2, Rhea County Academy 0
After a tie and loss to the rival Warriors earlier this season, the Eagles made sure the third time was a charm on the road in Dayton, Tenn.
Momentum would switch back and forth throughout the night, but neither team was able to knock one home until a handball in the box late in the opening half gave OCA a chance. Scarbrough took advantage by burying the kick and staking his team to a 1-0 lead at intermission.
The Eagles clamped down in the second half. Chambers, Brashier, sophomore Chase Heptinstall and freshman Noah Renshaw denied the Warriors any good looks at the net, while Ray stood his ground and finished the match with nine saves. Up front, Epperson and sophomore Tomo Gilchrist kept up the attack and it would finally pay off midway through the second half as Scarbrough sent a crossing pass to the foot of Lewis, who one-timed it past the keeper for the bracer.
More midfield action would continue over the final 20 minutes, but there would be no more scoring as the Eagles celebrated their hard-earned title.
OCA had nine shots on goals, four by Scarbrough, while the Eagles recorded 15 steals. Chambers led the way with five.
"With all the uncertainty that the season faced in getting started, this team has stayed focused and hungry to attain their goals," head coach Dirk Dickson said. "It hasn’t been without it’s ups-and-downs, but they did it. They pushed through distractions and stayed focused and they are the SCAA champions. I could not be anymore proud of them for staying focused, digging deep and representing OCA soccer the way they have this season.
"They have one last goal this season, to earn a school-first GCAA conference title. If they can stay hungry and healthy through their fall break, I really think they can accomplish their goal and a first for their school. I am so proud of them."