Oakwood Christian Eagles

Two goals from Isaiah Staven and seven saves from Colt Harmon sent Oakwood Christian to a 5-0 win over Berean Academy Thursday night in Chattanooga.

Ryan Phillips, Hunter Hickman and Jake Whitlock each had one goal as the Eagles won their third straight match. OCA has outscored their last three opponents by a combined score of 21-0.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In