The Ringgold girls had their final dress rehearsal before the official start of the 2021 soccer season with a 3-1 home win over Ridgeland in a scrimmage on Tuesday night.
All four goals were scored in the first half.
Joanna Medlin struck first for Ringgold on a penalty kick and she would add an assist on the second goal as her corner kick found a leaping Alayna Custer, who headed it into the net. Medlin would add a second tally of her own later in the half.
Ridgeland broke the up the shutout bid on the final kick of the half as Annabelle Casto got one past the keeper.
Scottie Parton got the win in goal for the Lady Tigers.
Results of the boys' scrimmage had not been reported as of press time.