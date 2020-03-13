The Ridgeland Lady Panthers went to a penalty kick shootout with Southeast Whitfield on Thursday night and got two big saves from Riley McBee en route to the victory.
KatieAnn Thompson scored the first goal for Ridgeland (4-3-3, 1-2) off an assist from Anastasia Burkhart to take the lead in the first half. The Lady Raiders would answer later in the half, but a second goal by Thompson would give Ridgeland a 2-1 lead at intermission.
Southeast would tie things up again in the second half and kept up the offensive pressure throughout the rest of regulation and during 20 minutes of overtime. But McBee and a stout Lady Panther defense would keep the visitors off the board the rest of the way and the match would go to the shootout, knotted up 2-2.
The Lady Raiders took a 2-1 advantage in the shootout when McBee stepped up to make two huge saves. Thompson, Annabelle Casto and Angelica Crowe would all eventually find the back of the net in the shootout to seal the victory.
McBee finished with 17 saves on the night to earn Player of the Match honors.
Southeast's boys won the nightcap, 7-1. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time. The Panthers dropped to 6-3-1 overall and 0-3 in 6-AAAA play with the loss.