Two nights after a road loss at Class AAAAA Calhoun, the LFO Warriors bounced back in fine fashion, rolling to a 10-1 victory at Dade County on Thursday night.
Stiven Galacia found the back of the net four times for LFO, who moved to 1-1 on the season. Individual goals were also tallied by Anson Blansit, Cooper Kirk, Cezar Gomez, Heber Sosa Trejo and Bryson Sullivan, while the Wolverines also committed an own goal.
LFO girls 1, Dade County 0
Emma Leverrett's first goal of the season and Joanna Matute's five saves were the winning formula for LFO, who also improved to 1-1 on the year.
The Lady Warriors will be in action Monday at Southeast Whitfield, while both teams return home on Thursday for the home openers against Ridgeland. The girls' game will kick off at 5 p.m., followed by the boys' game at 7.