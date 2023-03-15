LFO Warriors

The LFO Lady Warriors scored a goal in each half on Tuesday night to rally past Ridgeland, 2-1, in a non-region contest at Tommy Cash Stadium.

Ragan Wimpee put the Lady Panthers (1-7-2) in front on a breakaway goal in the 16th minute. However, LFO was awarded a free kick shortly after the restart and Anesa Merdzo hit a perfect shot into the opposite corner from about 20 yards out to tie things up.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

