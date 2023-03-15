The LFO Lady Warriors scored a goal in each half on Tuesday night to rally past Ridgeland, 2-1, in a non-region contest at Tommy Cash Stadium.
Ragan Wimpee put the Lady Panthers (1-7-2) in front on a breakaway goal in the 16th minute. However, LFO was awarded a free kick shortly after the restart and Anesa Merdzo hit a perfect shot into the opposite corner from about 20 yards out to tie things up.
Merdzo added a second goal in the second half and the defense made it stand up as the Red-and-White picked up the win.
LFO improved to 3-4 overall with its second straight win.
LFO BOYS 8, RIDGELAND 1
The Warriors snapped a four-match slide in the nightcap by beating the Panthers for the second time this season.
LFO (2-6) got two goals from Connor Simpson and a goal and two assists from senior co-captain Heber Sosa. Solo tallies were posted by Raphael Leal, Bryson Sullivan, Jacob Sloan, Marco Angel and Moses Reyes, while Leal, Sullivan, Angel and Ernes Keserovic all collected assists.
Warriors goalkeeper Ayden Gosselin, playing in his first game since an injury against Heritage a month ago, did not allow a goal in his 71 minutes in the match.
Ridgeland (0-10-1) got 12 saves from Isaac Shaw, while Pedro Morales scored on a header off a corner kick from Brandon Quintanilla. Ridgeland took three shots on goal.
Shaw and Caleb Plott were named as standouts.
Ridgeland wil host LaFayette for Senior Night on Thursday, while LFO's matches with Sonoraville had to be postsponed. The Warriors and Lady Warriors will be back in action on Friday against North Murray in Chatsworth.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.