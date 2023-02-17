The Ridgeland and LFO soccer teams opened Region 6-AAA play on a damp, rainy night in Rossville on Thursday and finished with a split of the two varsity matches.
RIDGELAND GIRLS 2, LFO 1
The Lady Warriors (0-2 overall, 0-1 region) struck first as Anesa Merdzo found the net in the opening three minutes of the match. Both teams had opportunities later in the half, but the Red-and-White were able to take the 1-0 lead into intermission.
However, that would change in the opening 15 minutes of the second half.
CeCe Davenport blasted an initial shot on goal, which was deflected. But Maria Ronda was in the right place at the right time to put home the rebound and tie things up.
The go-ahead and eventual game-winner started with a run up the left side by Ragan Wimpee. Wimpee sent a pass across the mouth of the goal right on the foot on Ronda, who redirected it to put the Lady Panthers in front for good.
Keeper Nicole Gutierrez and the defense preserved the lead the rest of the way to give Ridgeland (1-2-2, 1-0) its first victory of the season.
Davenport had seven shots on goal, followed by Wimpee and Ronda with four apiece. Deborah Guiterrez, Ivey Stargel and Betsy Dixon each had one.
LFO BOYS 4, RIDGELAND 0
The nightcap saw a scoreless first half, but the Warriors (1-2, 1-0) would come out firing in the second half to score their initial win of the 2023 campaign.
Ernes Keserovic scored the first goal of the match off a deflection and Bryson Sullivan knocked home the next two. The first came on a free kick, while Sullivan showed off his leg on the brace as he scored from over 50 yards out.
Marco Angel added an insurance goal with 10 minutes to play, while keeper Clay Albright had a reported 10 saves and a shutout in his first start in goal for LFO.
Ridgeland reported double digit shots from Pedro Morales, Jose Francisco and Bryan Ojeda. Luke Wilhelm made seven saves with Isaac Shaw stopping two during his time in goal. Wilhelm and Luke Morehouse were listed as standouts for Ridgeland (0-5-1, 0-1).
Ridgeland is scheduled to play matches at Christian Heritage on Tuesday, followed by a trip to Dade County on Thursday, Feb. 23. Meanwhile, LFO is slated for non-region matches at Trion on Feb. 23.
LFO also announced that the boys' match at Dade County that had been scheduled for Feb. 2 will now be played on Monday, Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. There will not be a girls' match that night.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.