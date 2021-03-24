The LFO Lady Warriors moved to 8-3 overall and 4-0 in Region 6-AAA with a 3-0 win at Coahulla Creek on Tuesday.
Emma Leverrett, Sydnee Brown and Brooklyn Carter all found the back of the net in LFO's sixth consecutive victory, while Joanna Matute stopped 10 shots to record the team's sixth shutout of the season.
The Lady Warriors will be back at home on Thursday to take on Adairsville in a monster matchup that could ultimately decide the region winner. The Lady Tigers, winners of nine in a row, are 11-1 overall and 5-0 in the region.
Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.
Results of the boys' match were not available as of press time.