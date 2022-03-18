SOCCER: LFO girls headed back to state By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Mar 18, 2022 51 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save For the second consecutive season, the LFO Lady Warriors will be a part of the Class AAA state soccer tournament field.LFO punched its ticket after a 3-2 victory at Ringgold on Thursday night that lifted them to a 5-1 mark in Region 6.Emma Leverrett had a hat trick for the Lady Warriors, now 5-5 overall. Leverrett now has 10 goals on the year. Another senior, Makenna Redmond, chipped in with a pair of assists.The Lady Tigers dropped to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in region play with the setback. Individual scoring for Ringgold had not been reported as of press time.In the nightcap, Randy Floyd and Jacob Sloan found the net for the Warriors in a 2-1 victory over their county and region rivals.Stiven Galicia and Anson Blansit picked up assists for LFO, who improved to 4-4-1 on the season and 3-3 in region play.Individual scoring for Ringgold had not been reported as of press time. The Tigers fell to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in Region 6-AAA.While Ringgold will be at home against North Murray on Friday, LFO will take the weekend off before resuming play at Murray County on Tuesday. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now VOLLEYBALL: Lee set to play beach volleyball at EKU Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Feb. 7-13, 2022 Susan Darling Memorial Scholarship program established Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, March 14, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Santa Margarita girls soccer coach Eddie Huerta resigns after three seasons 1 hr ago Scalia fuels Gophers’ first-round comeback victory in WNIT 1 hr ago UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 declared, here's direct link to check result 1 hr ago Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Apply for Cook and other posts 1 hr ago Yogi Adityanath, Ashok Gehlot, others ring in Holi. , videos 1 hr ago