LFO Warriors

For the second consecutive season, the LFO Lady Warriors will be a part of the Class AAA state soccer tournament field.

LFO punched its ticket after a 3-2 victory at Ringgold on Thursday night that lifted them to a 5-1 mark in Region 6.

Emma Leverrett had a hat trick for the Lady Warriors, now 5-5 overall. Leverrett now has 10 goals on the year. Another senior, Makenna Redmond, chipped in with a pair of assists.

The Lady Tigers dropped to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in region play with the setback. Individual scoring for Ringgold had not been reported as of press time.

In the nightcap, Randy Floyd and Jacob Sloan found the net for the Warriors in a 2-1 victory over their county and region rivals.

Stiven Galicia and Anson Blansit picked up assists for LFO, who improved to 4-4-1 on the season and 3-3 in region play.

Individual scoring for Ringgold had not been reported as of press time. The Tigers fell to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in Region 6-AAA.

While Ringgold will be at home against North Murray on Friday, LFO will take the weekend off before resuming play at Murray County on Tuesday.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

