The LFO girls' soccer team improved to 6-3 overall and 2-0 in Region 6-AAA with a 6-0 shutout of Sonoraville Tuesday night at Tommy Cash Stadium.
Emma Leverrett and Kaylee Gomez each booted home a pair of goals, while Sydnee Brown and Evlyn Woody accounted for one each. Brown and Woody also recorded two assists apiece with Leverrett and Anesa Merdzo picking up one assist each.
Joanna Matute and Star Lockhart combined for the clean sheet in goal, while Bailey Sullivan and Xitlalli Gomez led the defensive effort, according to head coach Justin Butler.
The Lady Warriors will be back at home on Thursday against Murray County.
Results of the boys' match were not available as of press time.