LFO Warriors

The LFO Lady Warriors' soccer team evened its overall record at 2-2 on Wednesday with a 3-0 win over visiting Armuchee in a non-region match.

Emma Leverrett, Evlyn Woody and Bailey Sullivan all found the net for the Red-and-White, while Joanna Matute collected 12 saves in the shutout.

LFO will play host to Northwest Whitfield in another non-region match Thursday at 5 p.m.

Details of the boys' match had not been reported as of press time.

The Warriors will not play again until Tuesday in the second part of a doubleheader against Heritage.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

