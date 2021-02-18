The LFO Lady Warriors' soccer team evened its overall record at 2-2 on Wednesday with a 3-0 win over visiting Armuchee in a non-region match.
Emma Leverrett, Evlyn Woody and Bailey Sullivan all found the net for the Red-and-White, while Joanna Matute collected 12 saves in the shutout.
LFO will play host to Northwest Whitfield in another non-region match Thursday at 5 p.m.
Details of the boys' match had not been reported as of press time.
The Warriors will not play again until Tuesday in the second part of a doubleheader against Heritage.