The LFO Warriors got three goals from Stiven Galicia in a 4-0 road win at Ridgeland on Tuesday.
Heber Sosa Trejo scored a goal and recorded a pair of assists, while Belmin Kojic and Enis Keserovic each had an assist. Keeper James Thomas-Sales got the shutout in goal.
In the girls' match, LFO scored with 10:41 remaining to pick up the non-region win, 2-1.
The match was tied, 1-1, at halftime.
Individual scoring was not available as of press time.
LFO will host Ringgold in a pair of huge Region 6-AAA matches on Friday.