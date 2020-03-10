The LFO soccer teams traveled to Gordon County on Monday and returned home with a pair of Region 6-AAA victories.
LFO girls 5, Sonoraville 0
Emma Leverrett had her second hat trick of the season as the Lady Warriors improved to 2-4-1 overall and 1-1 in region play.
Sydnee Brown and Kaylee Gomez each contributed a goal and an assist, while keeper Joanna Matute made 10 saves to record a clean sheet. Makenna Redmond and Evlyn Woody were named as defensive standouts.
LFO boys 7, Sonoraville 4
A wild nightcap saw the Warriors score four goals in the 10-minute overtime period to grab their first win of the season.
Cooper Kirk found the net twice and freshman Javier Rafael scored once in regulation time as the second half ended in a 3-3 tie.
Then in the extra session, Ativan Galicia knocked home two goals, while Jalen Perez-Glover and Alan Smajlovic each had one to secure the win for the Warriors (1-5-1, 1-1).