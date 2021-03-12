The LFO Lady Warriors moved to 7-3 overall and 3-0 in 6-AAA with a 3-0 victory over Murray County on Thursday.
Sydnee Brown, Bailey Sullivan and Taylor Rodriguez all booted goals for LFO, while Anessa Merdzo and Makenna Redmond each recorded an assist.
On defense, Flor Rodriguez, Xitlalli Gomez and keeper Joanna Matute set the tone that led to LFO's second consecutive shutout win.
LFO will host Ringgold next Thursday on Senior Night in a match that could ultimately decide the region championship. The Lady Tigers are currently 3-0 in region play headed into Friday's match with Rockmart.
LFO boys 4, Murray County 0
The Warriors got a hat trick from Stiven Galcia and a solo tally from Cooper Kirk in the win in Chatsworth.
Jalen Perez-Glover had three assists in the victory with Galacia and Bryson Sullivan being credited with one assist each.
The Warriors will make up a match with Heritage tonight at 5 p.m. in Boynton.