The LFO Lady Warriors kept their hopes for a first-round state playoff match intact with a 4-0 road victory at Rockmart on Tuesday night.
LFO (10-4 overall) got goals from Emma Leverrett, Brooklyn Carter, Anesa Merdzo and Piper Piatt, while Leverrett, Merdzo, Sydnee Brown and Bailey Sullivan all picked up assists. Joanna Matute collected nine saves and Makenna Redmond was named as a defensive standout.
In the boys' match, Stiven Galicia booted home seven goals and collected three assists to lead the Warriors to a 13-3 thumping of the Jackets to help boost their playoff chances.
Anson Blansit found the net twice. Jalen Perez-Glover had a goal and two assists, while Bryson Sullivan, Enis Keserovic and Cooper Kirk each added a goal. Cesar Gomez was the top assist man with four, while Belmin Kojic recorded one.
The match was stopped on the 10-goal advantage rule with one minute left.
Both teams will play big matches at North Murray on Thursday before two more important home matches against Adairsville on Friday.