The LFO Warriors and Lady Warriors traveled south to Chatsworth on Thursday to take on North Murray in a pair of important, late-season, Region 6-AAA matches and the final results were not what the Red-and-White were hoping for.
The Lady Warriors gave up just one goal, but it proved to be the difference in a 1-0 loss to the Lady Mountaineers, while the Warriors fell 5-1 in the nightcap. Cooper Kirk scored the lone goal for LFO off an assist from Stiven Galicia.
LFO will be back at home Friday night to take on Adairsville in two more matches with playoff implications.
The Lady Warriors have already clinched a berth in the state tournament for the first time since 2015, but they will need to beat Adairsville to assure themselves of the No. 3 seed in the state tournament.
Win or lose on Friday, Adairsville clinched the region championship with LFO's loss on Thursday. Adairsville is 7-0 in region play and holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Ringgold (7-1).
LFO's loss also dropped them behind Ringgold in the standings as the Blue-and-White clinched the No. 2 seed for the state playoffs and earned them a first-round home match for the first time since 2013.
It's a bit more complicated on the boys' side of the standings.
The top three seeds are set with Coahulla Creek in the No. 1 spot at 8-0, followed by North Murray (7-1) and LaFayette (6-2). Ringgold and Murray County are currently tied for fourth at 4-4 with LFO now sitting at 3-4 in region play.
Should the Warriors fall to Adairsville on Friday, Murray County would earn the fourth and final playoff berth ahead of Ringgold due to their head-to-head victory over the Tigers earlier this year.
However, an LFO victory over Adairsville (1-6 in region play) would mean three teams would be tied at 4-4 and tiebreakers would have to be used to determine the region's No. 4 seed as all three teams would be 1-1 against the other two.