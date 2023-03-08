LFO Warriors

LFO's soccer teams lost region matches at 6-AAA stalwart Coahulla Creek on Tuesday.

The Lady Warriors put up a fight, but were edged out by the No. 6-ranked Lady Colts, 1-0. LFO dropped to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in region play with the loss.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

