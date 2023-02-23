LFO Warriors

Chris Robles scored the only goal for LFO in a 10-1 loss at Trion on Thursday.

Clay Albright saved five shots for the Warriors (1-3), who will look to go to 2-0 in Region 6-AAA on Tuesday when they host LaFayette.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

