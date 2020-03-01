The LaFayette Ramblers won their third match of the season on Friday, picking up a 3-2 home win over Trion.
LaFayette (3-1) took an early 2-0 lead on goals by Karson Ledford and Julian Murray. But the Bulldogs would respond with two unanswered tallies to knot the match.
However, with just four minutes remaining, a free kick by Murray found the head of Daniel Lopez, who knocked in the game-winner.
In girls' action, LaFayette earned a 0-0 tie and now sits at 0-2-1 on the season. No further details had been provided as of press time.
LaFayette will be back in action on Tuesday when they host Calhoun in a doubleheader, starting with the girls' match at 5 p.m.