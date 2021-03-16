The LaFayette Ramblers managed just one goal on Monday night.
But that one goal was absolutely golden.
Senior Karson Ledford finally got one past the keeper with six minutes left on the clock and the Ramblers made it stand up for a 1-0 Region 6-AAA win at Murray County.
Not only was it a region victory, but it also assured LaFayette (5-0 in region play) a spot in the Class AAA state tournament next month as one of the top four seeds from the region.
On a damp, wet, rainy night in Chatsworth, LaFayette was outshot 7-1 in the opening half, but found itself in a scoreless deadlock with the Indians at intermission.
The two teams continued to battle in the second half and the Ramblers appeared destined to be headed for overtime for a second straight region contest.
However, in the 74th minute, Daniel Lopez was able to send a ball through the Murray County defense to a streaking Ledford, who was able to knock it home.
Keeper Hayden Rainwater and the Rambler defensive backfield would keep the hosts off the board the rest of the way as LaFayette (5-1 overall) clinching its first state tournament berth since 2018.
Rainwater finished with 12 saves, while head coach praised the defensive play of Rob Hannah, Austin Deering and Kevin Kremb.
Results of the girls' match were not available as of press time.
LaFayette's teams are scheduled to play at Rockmart in another pair of 6-AAA matches on Thursday.