The Ridgeland Lady Panthers didn't score until the 71st minute on Tuesday, but that late tally would be all the offense they would need as the Black-and-White shut out Christian Heritage, 1-0, in a non-region contest in Dalton.
Annabelle Casto finally broke through with the lone goal of the match, despite Ridgeland outshooting the Lady Lions, 20-3.
Makayla Leonard, Ivey Stargel, CeCe Davenport, Michelle Thomason, Anna Jenkins, Sydney Finch, Hayley Finch and Angelica Crowe also took shots for the Lady Panthers. Keeper Riley McBee enjoyed her second shutout of the season, and head coach Nic Storr praised Anastasia Burkhart, Emalee Harris and BreeAnna Ledford for their play on defense.
Storr also named midfielder Macie Boren as his player of the game, saying the senior "never stopped running and commanded possession in the middle of the field throughout the game."
Ridgeland (3-4-1 overall) will look to keep their playoff hopes alive on Friday when they travel to Cedartown for a key Region 7-AAAA match.
Results of the boys' match were not available as of press time.