It was a tough night for the LaFayette High School soccer teams, who both endured a pair of one-goal home losses to North Murray.
North Murray girls 1, LaFayette 0
In the opener, the Lady Mountaineers scored off a corner kick with four minutes in regulation to grab the victory.
LaFayette head coach gave credit to keeper Laney Rayburn and the back line for an outstanding game. The Lady Ramblers fell to 2-5 overall and 2-4 in Region 6-AAA.
North Murray boys 2, LaFayette 1
Jacob Hamilton had a goal in the second half, but it was not enough as the Ramblers (6-2, 6-1) dropped their first region match of the year. Hayden Rainwater had eight saves for the Orange-and-Black.
LaFayette is scheduled to host Dade County in non-region matches for Senior Night on Thursday.