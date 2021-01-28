The LaFayette High School soccer teams braved the cold in Summerville on Thursday night, but returned home with impressive performances in scrimmage victories over the host Indians and Lady Indians.
In the opener, Bianca Rogers scored twice and Dakota Tabor found the net once in the Lady Ramblers' 3-0 win, while Natalia Dennis had a pair of assists.
Shelley Warren filled in at keeper for the Lady Ramblers and finished with four saves, while new head coach Caleb Perry credited Bailey Myers for her play on defense in helping to pitch the shutout.
Another new LaFayette coach also got a win in his debut as Chase Horne saw his Ramblers blast the Indians, 10-0, in a match which was stopped early because of the mercy rule.
Daniel Lopez found the back of the net five times, including a 30-yard rocket on a free kick that found the top 90 of the goal. Kevin Kremb picked up a pair of tallies, as did Alex Holloway, while one goal by Micah Newsom ended the match.
Hayden Rainwater and Lake Johnson split time in goal and combined for the clean sheet, while several LaFayette players recorded assists.
LaFayette's teams will open the regular season at home on Feb. 18 against Region 6-AAA foe Cohulla Creek.