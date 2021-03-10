The LaFayette Ramblers battled the Ringgold Tigers for 80 scoreless minutes on Tuesday before the visiting Ramblers were finally able to post a 1-0 victory in an overtime thriller.
Keepers Hayden Rainwater and Joseph Sparks turned away shot after shot before the contest finally went to a pair of 10-minutes overtimes to determine a winner in the Region 6-AAA match.
In the first extra session, LaFayette was finally able to break through as Daniel Lopez found the far post to get one past Sparks for what turned out to be the only goal of the night.
The Ramblers defense did the rest, holding Ringgold at bay in the second overtime to seal the victory and a 4-0 start to the season (4-0 in region).
LaFayette head coach Chase Horne praise the defensive efforts of Rainwater, along with Kremb, Austin Deering, Rob Hannah, Jacob Brown, Micah Newsom and Landen Kennedy.
LaFayette (4-0 in region) will step out of region for a match at Armuchee on Friday, while Ringgold (1-2, 1-2) will play this Thursday at North Murray in another 6-AAA match.
The girls' match had to be postponed and will be made up on April 13.