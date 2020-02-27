The LaFayette Ramblers got their second win of the season and their first home win of the year with a 3-1 triumph over LFO on Thursday.
The two teams went into halftime tied 1-1. Julian Murray found the net for the Ramblers (2-1), while Stiven Galicia booted home a goal for the Warriors (0-2-1).
Murray's second tally of the night extended LaFayette's lead in the second half, while Ethan Kennedy scored on a header - off a Murray assist - to account for the third and final goal.
Hayden Rainwater finished with seven saves for the Orange-and-Black, while Lake Johnson came up with two stops for LaFayette.
LFO girls 3, LaFayette 0
In the girls' match, Sydnee Brown, Emma Leverett and Ashley Henderson also scored as the Lady Warriors (1-2) posted a road win.
Brown also collected two assists and Kaylee Gomez had one to help keeper Joanna Matute pick up the shutout in goal. Matute got help from defensive players Evyln Woody and Makenna Redmond, who were named as standouts.
LaFayette dropped to 0-2 with the loss.