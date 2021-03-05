The LaFayette Lady Ramblers gave new head coach Caleb Perry his first career victory with a 4-1 home victory over Sonoraville on Thursday.
The Lady Phoenix struck first in the four minutes of the match, but the Lady Ramblers would control the match the rest of the night.
Zoey Haggard found the net twice for LaFayette (1-1 overall, 1-1 region), while Bianca Rogers and Teara Snider both added solo tallies.
Laney Rayburn had a solid night in goal, while center midfielders Shelby Madden and Natalia Dennis were named as standouts.
LaFayette boys 3, Sonoraville 0
The Ramblers are now 2-0 under their new manager Chase Horne after blanking the Phoenix in the second match of the evening.
Karson Ledford got LaFayette (2-0, 2-0) on the board first off an assist from Daniel Lopez. Haidon Pickard scored the second goal off an open corner kick and Lopez would eventually find the net himself off a feed from Jacob Hamilton. Hayden Rainwater came up with seven saves to polish off the shutout.
LaFayette will go on the road Friday for a 5 and 7 p.m. matches at LFO as Region 6-AAA continues.
LFO girls 7, Trion 0
The Lady Warriors got 16 saves and a clean sheet from keeper Joanna Matute in a home win over Trion on Thursday.
Sydnee Brown found the back of the net twice, while Kaylee Gomez, Emma Leverrett, Bailey Sullivan, Evlyn Woody and Makenna Redmond added one goal apiece for LFO (4-3).
Results of the boys' match had not been reported as of press time.
LFO will host LaFayette in Region 6-AAA matches on Friday, starting at 5 p.m.