SOCCER: LaFayette JV boys earn shutout By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Feb 16, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The LaFayette Ramblers' junior varsity team got second-half goals from Garren Kennedy and Kaden Miller and beat Adairsville, 2-0, on Tuesday.Jacob Hamilton was tabbed as a standout by head coach Chase Horne, while Jude Godfrey finished with a clean sheet in goal for the Ramblers. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Jan. 31 - Feb. 6, 2022 VOLLEYBALL: Seven-year dream culminates in college signing for Hudson Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office charges man with murder Walker pair booked on firearms, drug charges Roper launched new hiring commercial during Super Bowl Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Second half dooms Bethel High boys soccer in first-round playoff loss 26 min ago St. Patrick-St. Vincent High girls basketball team sizzle from 3-point land against American Canyon 27 min ago PREP ROUNDUP: McCutcheon records 59-48 win at Berry Bowl 27 min ago Kings jump on Comets early in lopsided win 27 min ago PREP WRESTLING: Perseverance pays off for Graber with state trip 27 min ago