LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Ramblers' junior varsity team got second-half goals from Garren Kennedy and Kaden Miller and beat Adairsville, 2-0, on Tuesday.

Jacob Hamilton was tabbed as a standout by head coach Chase Horne, while Jude Godfrey finished with a clean sheet in goal for the Ramblers.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

