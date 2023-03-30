The LaFayette Lady Ramblers closed out the 2023 season with Senior Night against Ridgeland Wednesday in LaFayette and battled to the final whistle before ending up in a 2-2 tie.

The Orange-and-Black scored first and scored fast as Shelby Madden put home a goal in the second minute after a corner kick resulted in a scramble in front of the goal. Lexie Underwood was credited with an assist.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

