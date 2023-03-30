The LaFayette Lady Ramblers closed out the 2023 season with Senior Night against Ridgeland Wednesday in LaFayette and battled to the final whistle before ending up in a 2-2 tie.
The Orange-and-Black scored first and scored fast as Shelby Madden put home a goal in the second minute after a corner kick resulted in a scramble in front of the goal. Lexie Underwood was credited with an assist.
It would stay 1-0 through the halftime, but the Lady Panthers tied things up just two minutes into the second half as Maria Ronda sent a pass through the defense right to CeCe Davenport, who pushed it into the net.
Five minutes later, though, the Lady Ramblers regained the lead. This time it was Teara Snider taking a pass from Prezleigh Baty and knocking it home to give her team a 2-1 lead.
However, with just five minutes left in regulation, Ronda scored unassisted to knot the match at 2-2 and neither team was able to find the net before the ref signaled the end of the match.
Laney Rayburn had 15 saves for LaFayette, while back line player Madison Todd was named as a defensive standout.
Ronda, Davenport, Betsy Dixon, Kylie Thurman and Deborah Gutierrez accounted for Ridgeland's shots on goals, while Asia Ellis and Rose Davenport also took one shot each.
Hannah Card had two first-half saves for the Lady Panthers, while Stella Stephens collected two saves in the second half.
LaFayette's boys faced Heritage later in the evening and the Generals picked up a 2-1 win.
Tristan Simmons and Evan Wamsley scored for the Generals, while Jacob Brown found the net for the Ramblers.
Lake Johnson, Kade Ballew, Rob Hannah, and Wyatt Ballew were named as standouts for LaFayette.
An injury resulted in the match being stopped around the midway point of the second half.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.