LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers crossed state lines on Monday, but returned home with a 6-2 victory over Cherokee County in Alabama.

Freshman Channing Johnson scored twice as LaFayette improved to 4-1 overall. Zoe Haggard, Shelly Warren, Dakota Tabor and Natalia Dennis all found the net once, while Dennis' goal came on a free kick.

LaFayette will be at home on Tuesday to host LFO in a key Region 6-AAA contest. Kickoff is 5 p.m., followed by the boys' match at 7.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you