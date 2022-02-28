SOCCER: LaFayette girls win in Alabama By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Feb 28, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The LaFayette Lady Ramblers crossed state lines on Monday, but returned home with a 6-2 victory over Cherokee County in Alabama.Freshman Channing Johnson scored twice as LaFayette improved to 4-1 overall. Zoe Haggard, Shelly Warren, Dakota Tabor and Natalia Dennis all found the net once, while Dennis' goal came on a free kick.LaFayette will be at home on Tuesday to host LFO in a key Region 6-AAA contest. Kickoff is 5 p.m., followed by the boys' match at 7. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Business owner George Andrews says Lafayette Road in Fort Oglethorpe looking good Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Feb. 7-13, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 Latest e-Edition Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Crittenton Services, Lauren's Wish, Catholic Charities join agencies at Hazel's House of Hope 1 hr ago Rutherford over Leonia - Boys basketball - North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 first round 1 hr ago Newark East Side defeats Piscataway - Boys basketball recap 59 min ago New parking lot may be permanent solution for South Main St. 1 hr ago Edwardsville aldermen to vote on housing study 1 hr ago