LaFayette Ramblers

The LaFayette Lady Ramblers improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 5-1 home victory over Pepperell on Thursday night.

Freshmen Channing Johnson and Addison Sanders each found the net twice, while Shelby Madden scored once. Shelly Warren and Natalia Dennis provided assists, and Laney Rayburn made seven saves in goal.

Results of the boys' match had not been provided as of press time.

The Lady Ramblers will be back at home on Monday for a 5 p.m. match against Trion.

