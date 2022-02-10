SOCCER: LaFayette girls power past Pepperell By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Feb 10, 2022 13 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The LaFayette Lady Ramblers improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 5-1 home victory over Pepperell on Thursday night.Freshmen Channing Johnson and Addison Sanders each found the net twice, while Shelby Madden scored once. Shelly Warren and Natalia Dennis provided assists, and Laney Rayburn made seven saves in goal.Results of the boys' match had not been provided as of press time.The Lady Ramblers will be back at home on Monday for a 5 p.m. match against Trion. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Ridgeland coach Brian Patterson passes away Man in Catoosa County found fatally shot inside vehicle with bullet holes Ware to pursue two passions at LaGrange Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Jan. 25-31, 2022 Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office charges man with murder Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Report: Body of missing boater found in Little Pee Dee River in Horry County 1 hr ago Vancouver boy, 15, returns homeFree 1 hr ago Vancouver man accused in Oregon robbery 1 hr ago COVID-19 outbreak reported at Larch Corrections CenterUpdated 10 hours ago 1 hr ago Clark County COVID-19 case rate decreasing, but hospitals still near capacityFreeUpdated 3 hours ago 1 hr ago