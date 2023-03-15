LaFayette Ramblers

LaFayette's soccer teams dropped Region 6-AAA matches to state-ranked Coahulla Creek Tuesday night at Jack King Stadium. No further details were available as of press time.

The Lady Ramblers fell to 0-7-1 overall and 0-5 in region play, while the Ramblers dropped to 2-6 overall and 1-4 in 6-AAA.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

