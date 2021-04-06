The LaFayette High School soccer teams welcomed in Coahulla Creek for a pair of make-up matches on Monday night and suffered a sweep of the Region 6-AAA contests.
Coahulla Creek girls 2, LaFayette 1
In the opening match, freshman Teara Snider scored with seven minutes to play to bring the Lady Ramblers to within a goal, but they were not able to connect on the equalizer.
Sophomore keeper Laney Rayburn made six saves for LaFayette, who dropped to 2-6 overall and 2-5 in region play.
The Lady Ramblers have one final region match to make up on April 13 at Ringgold.
Coahulla Creek boys 10, LaFayette 0
The powerful Colts flexed their muscles in the nightcap and have now outscored their region opponents, 70-0, so far this season.
Hayden Rainwater made 15 saves for the Ramblers (6-3, 6-2), who will be the No. 3 seed for the Class AAA state playoffs.
LaFayette's teams will host Heritage on Wednesday for a pair of non-region contests. It will also be Senior Night for the Orange-and-Black with festivities set to start at 4:45 p.m.