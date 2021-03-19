The LaFayette Lady Ramblers got back in the win column on Thursday night with a 3-2 Region 6-AAA victory at Rockmart.
Shelley Warren scored early on to stake the visitors to a 1-0 lead, but the Lady Jackets would answer by finding the net twice before the halftime horn. However, Bianca Rogers got the equalizer for the Lady Ramblers late in the first half to knot the score a 2-2 going into intermission.
Early in the second half, Shelby Madden put LaFayette (2-4 overall, 2-3 region) back in front and the defense would do the rest.
Sparked by the return of senior Savanna Hall, back in the lineup after an injury, the Lady Ramblers would shut Rockmart out the rest of the way to get the win. Head coach Caleb Perry also gave credit to defenders Madison Todd and Alli Peterson for their efforts.
LaFayette boys 9, Rockmart 0
In the nightcap, the Orange-and-Black locked up at least the No. 3 seed for the state tournament by blasting the Jackets, 9-0, and remaining unbeaten (6-0) in 6-AAA.
Daniel Lopez had a hat trick in the win with Haidon Pickard and Karson Ledford each finding the back of the net twice. Rob Hannah and Alex Holloway both scored once, while multiple Ramblers had assists.
Keeper Hayden Rainwater picked up his fifth shutout of the season.
LaFayette has two region matches left, starting with Tuesday's 7 p.m. home contest against North Murray. The Mountaineers (5-5-1, 2-0) are also unbeaten in region play, as is Coahulla Creek (9-1-1, 5-0), whom the Ramblers are scheduled to host on April 5 in what could be a match for the 6-AAA title.